Memphis Grizzlies acquire Justin Holiday from Chicago Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies acquired guard Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls for guard MarShon Brooks, guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. and two future second round draft picks.

Holiday (6-6, 181) started all 38 of his appearances for the Bulls this season and averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.76 steals in 34.9 minutes. The 29-year-old ranks in the Top 10 in the NBA this season in total steals (67, 6th) and three-point field goals made (97, 8th) and is on pace for per-game career highs for rebounds, assists, steals and minutes.

Undrafted in the 2011 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Washington, Holiday has appeared in 313 regular season games (123 starts) and has averaged 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.7 minutes over six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Bulls. He won an NBA championship in 2015 as a member of the Warriors.

Holiday, the older brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday, also has competed in the NBA G League for the Idaho Stampede and Santa Cruz Warriors and has played professionally in Belgium (2011-12) and Hungary (2013-14).

Brooks (6-5, 200) came off the bench in all 29 of his appearances with the Grizzlies this season and averaged 6.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.3 minutes. The 29-year-old has competed in 200 regular season games (50 starts) and has averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes over five seasons with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Grizzlies since he was selected out of Providence College with the 25th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Selden (6-5, 230) appeared in 32 games as a reserve for the Grizzlies this season and averaged 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes. Undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft following three years at the University of Kansas, Selden has seen action in 81 regular season games (14 starts) and has averaged 7.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.1 minutes over three seasons with the Pelicans and Grizzlies.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).