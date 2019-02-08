Memphis Grizzlies acquire Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and 2024 second round draft pick from Toronto Raptors

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies acquired center Jonas Valanciunas (YO-nahs vah-lahn-CHEW-nas), guard Delon Wright (deh-LON), guard/forward C.J. Miles and a 2024 second round draft pick from the Toronto Raptors for center Marc Gasol.

Valanciunas (7-0, 265), who will wear jersey #17 for the Grizzlies, has appeared in 30 games (10 starts) and has averaged a career-high tying 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.8 minutes while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 81.9 percent from the free throw line this season. He has averaged 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in 23.0 minutes in 10 games as a starter. The 26-year-old Lithuanian native has competed in 470 career regular season games (444 starts) over seven NBA seasons and has averaged 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.02 blocks in 25.1 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 78.7 percent from the free throw line since he was selected by Toronto with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Wright (6-5, 183), who will wear jersey #2, has appeared in 49 games (two starts) and has averaged 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.3 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point range and 86.9 percent from the free throw line this season. The 26-year-old has seen action in 172 career regular season games (seven starts) over four NBA seasons and has averaged 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.5 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from three-point range and 81.3 percent from the free throw line since he was taken by Toronto with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Miles (6-6, 230), who will wear jersey #6, has appeared in 40 games (one start) and has averaged 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.1 minutes this season. The 31-year-old has competed in 825 career regular season games (303 starts) over 14 NBA seasons and has averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.4 minutes for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Raptors since he was selected by the Jazz with the 34th overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft.

Gasol (7-1, 255) has averaged 15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.48 blocks in 33.7 minutes while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from three-point range and 77.7 percent from the free throw line in 769 career regular season games (762 starts) in 11 NBA seasons, all with the Grizzlies. Selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 48th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Gasol leaves the Grizzlies as the franchise leader for points (11,684), field goals made (4,341), free throws made (2,701) and attempted (3,474), defensive (4,624) and total rebounds (5,942) and minutes played (25,917). A member of the Grizzlies’ 2013 Western Conference Finals team, the Barcelona, Spain native became the first European-born player to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award (2012-13). He is the only player in franchise history to be named to the All-NBA First Team (2014-15) and Second Team (2012-13) and was selected to a franchise-record three NBA All-Star Games (2012, 2015, 2017), starting the 2015 NBA All-Star Game opposite his older brother, Pau Gasol.

