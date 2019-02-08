Memphis Grizzlies acquire Avery Bradley from Los Angeles Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies acquired guard Avery Bradley from the Los Angeles Clippers for forward JaMychal Green and guard/forward Garrett Temple.

Bradley (6-2, 180) has started in all 49 of his appearances for the Clippers and has averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.9 minutes this season, his first in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old has competed in 508 career regular season games (435 starts) over nine NBA seasons for the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Clippers and has averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.03 steals in 28.6 minutes since he was selected by the Celtics with the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas.

Green (6-9, 227) has appeared in 41 games (four starts) for the Grizzlies and has averaged 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in 22.0 minutes this season, his fifth in Memphis. The 28-year-old has seen action in 275 career regular season games (149 starts) over five NBA seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and Grizzlies and has averaged 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.4 minutes since going undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama.

Temple (6-6, 195) has started all 49 of his appearances for the Grizzlies and has averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.02 steals in 31.2 minutes this season, his first in Memphis. The 32-year-old has competed in 488 career regular season games (206 starts) over nine NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, Washington Wizards and Grizzlies since going undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Louisiana State University.

