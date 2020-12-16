Memphis Grizzlies 2020-21 single-game tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that 2020-21 single-game tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at just $12 and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. An exclusive single-game ticket presale is available on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. for all MVP Season Ticket Members.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2020-21 regular season at home against DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The Grizzlies’ First Half schedule at FedExForum also features the return of Marc Gasol to Memphis, with consecutive home games against the 2019-20 NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 5. Other marquee matchups in January at FedExForum include: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Jan. 8; Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Jan. 16; and the 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers as the team hosts Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m.

February features home contests against: James Harden and the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 4; Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Feb. 16; and a home back-to-back set against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26. Memphis will host the reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the final game of the First Half on Thursday, March 4, at FedExForum.

As previously announced by the NBA, the full 2020-21 regular season will feature 36 home games for each team, and the schedule will be released in two segments with the Second Half of the season (March 11-May 16, 2021) to be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule.

Fans can celebrate 20 Seasons of Grizzlies basketball in Memphis with 2020-21 Ticket Packages, starting at $9 per game, and can secure seats with a $100 deposit by calling (901) 888-HOOP. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).