Memphis Artists and Designers: Apply to partner with the Grizzlies for year three of 191 Collabs to create Grizz Gear With a Memphis vibe and local design

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced applications for 191 Collabs, presented by Hennessy, are open for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Entering its third season, 191 Collabs is an incubator program that assists local designers and artists with producing and profiting from an official Grizzlies garment collection, sold exclusively at FedExForum, located at 191 Beale Street. Interested applicants can go to 191collabs.com to share contact information and work samples by Monday, June 10, to be eligible.
191 Collabs continues to celebrate Memphis creators and showcase the city’s unique voice and vibe through hyper-local Grizz Garments. Past collaborators include Prep Curry, Alexis Miché, Unapologetic, ODDS Atelier, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Good Hippy, Rowdy Dept. and Immortal Ink.
