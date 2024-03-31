Magic defeat Grizzlies, 118-88

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-50) began a three-game road trip with a 118-88 loss to
the Orlando Magic (43-31) Saturday at Kia Center.
Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs scored 15 points each for
Orlando, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Carter Jr. added 13 rebounds.
Paolo Banchero finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Jordan Goodwin led the Grizzlies with 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for
his first career double-double. Brandon Clarke tallied 13 points in 20 minutes in
his second game following his return from a left Achilles tendon repair that had
sidelined him since last March.
Orlando shot 22-of-44 from 3-point range. Nine different Magic players connected
from long range.
Joe Ingles made three 3-pointers as part of a 15-0 run to put Orlando ahead 33-13
at the end of the first quarter. The Magic started the second period on a 10-2 run to
take a 43-15 lead and led by as many as 43 in the second half.
The Magic, who lost to the Grizzlies 107-106 on Jan. 26 at FedExForum, ended a
five-game losing streak in the overall series.
Zavier Simpson, who signed a 10-day contract with Memphis, logged nine minutes
in his season debut and became the 31st different Grizzlies player to see action this
season, a new single-season NBA record. The Grizzlies used their 45th different
starting lineup of the season.
Memphis continues its road trip against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, April 1, at
Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and 92.9
FM ESPN.