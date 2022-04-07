Local schools, fans and businesses encouraged to send our Next Gen Grizz into the Playoffs with Grizz Week celebrations April 11-15

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies are inviting Grizz Nation to celebrate the start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs with Grizz Week, April 11-15. Grizz Week includes five days of fan-friendly, Grizzlies-themed events throughout the Mid-South, culminating with a Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy, on Friday, April 15 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Playoff tickets are on sale now for Round 1 Home Games 1 and 2. Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis or by calling 1-800-4-NBATIX. Fans are encouraged to guarantee their 2022 playoff tickets by purchasing 2022-23 Season Tickets by visiting grizzlies.com/season-tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion.

Light Up Memphis – April 11

The Grizzlies are tipping-off the week with ‘Light Up Memphis’ in partnership with Memphis Travel. To recognize and promote the upcoming 2022 NBA Playoffs and record-breaking Grizzlies season, the Grizzlies are asking the Memphis community to show their spirit by lighting up the city in Grizzlies’ blue and gold beginning Monday, April 11, through the Grizzlies Playoff run. Grizz Nation is encouraged to post photos and videos of their blue and gold lights to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, tagging @memgrizz and using the hashtag #LightUpMemphis. Select posts will be reposted and retweeted throughout the week.

Many local buildings will be joining the Grizzlies in lighting up Memphis. Local buildings participating include AutoZone Headquarters, Bass Pro Shop at the Pyramid, Beale Street Merchants, Clark Tower, First Horizon Building, Elvis Presley’s Graceland, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis International Airport, Memphis Zoo, Methodist Shorb Tower, Mighty Lights Bridges, MLGW Building, Overton Park Shell, Peabody Place Tower, Renasant Convention Center, Southern College of Optometry building, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Riverside Drive Welcome Center and Terminix Headquarters Building.

Grizzlies School Spirit Day presented by Delta Dental – April 12

The Grizzlies are asking all local school districts to show their best Grizzlies school spirit for Grizzlies School Spirit Day presented by Delta Dental. In partnership with Mid-South School districts, including Aspire, Bartlett, City Year, Collierville, Desoto, Germantown, Green Dot and Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the Grizzlies are encouraging students, teachers and administrators to show their excitement for the upcoming playoffs by wearing their favorite Grizzlies gear or decking out their classroom with blue and gold. One lucky participating school will win prize money for classroom supplies. Schools are encouraged to tag @memgrizz on any social media platforms they use along with the hashtag #GrizzSpirit. All posts must be submitted by Tuesday, April 12th by 5 p.m., and participants can post as many entries as they like. The winning school and classroom will be notified directly on Wednesday, April 13.

Playoff Swag Pick-ups presented by Orion – April 13 AND 14

The Grizzlies and Orion are teaming up for Playoff Swag Pick-Ups around Memphis on April 13-14. Grizz fans will have a chance to meet the Claw Crew, Grizz Girls and more while they pick up Memphis Grizzlies playoff swag leading up to the start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Playoff Swag Pick-up Locations

Date/Time Location Wednesday, April 13, 7-9 a.m. Highway 64 and Germantown Parkway Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Poplar at Highland Wednesday, April 13, 5-7 p.m. AutoZone Park, Corner of Union and BB King Thursday, April 14, 7-9 a.m. Union at McLean Thursday, April 14, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Court Square Food Truck Thursday, April 14, 4-6 p.m. Memphis Zoo at 2000 Prentiss Place

Grizz Day – April 15

Ending the week, the Grizzlies are asking businesses, as well as the local community to turn their casual Friday into Grizz Day by encouraging everyone to show their Grizzlies spirit. Individuals and businesses participating in Grizz Day can post photos and videos of their gear to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, tagging @memgrizz and using the hashtag #GrizzDay. Select posts will be reposted and retweeted throughout the day in celebration and recognition.

In addition, on Friday, April 15th Grizz Nation is invited to FedExForum for a lunchtime Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy. The party will feature a playoff swag pick-up and a host of food trucks (Mempops, AD’s, Stick ‘Em and Guilty Vegan), playoff giveaways (sunglasses, koozies and posters), music and entertainment from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free parking is available in the Gossett Motors Garage.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies remaining regular season home games may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).