Limited number of seats released for Games 3 and 4 of first round playoff series between Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A limited number of Plaza and Pinnacle Level seats have been released for Games 3 and 4 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2021 first round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies will host the Jazz at FedExForum in Game 3 on Saturday, May 29, and Game 4 on Monday, May 31. Tip-off for both games will be at 8:30 p.m. CT.

A limited number of Terrace Level tickets are also still available for purchase. Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. There is a limit of four tickets per game.