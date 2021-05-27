KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Limited number of seats released for Games 3 and 4 of first round playoff series between Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz

Grizzlies Host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: May 27, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A limited number of Plaza and Pinnacle Level seats have been released for Games 3 and 4 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2021 first round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies will host the Jazz at FedExForum in Game 3 on Saturday, May 29, and Game 4 on Monday, May 31. Tip-off for both games will be at 8:30 p.m. CT.

A limited number of Terrace Level tickets are also still available for purchase. Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. There is a limit of four tickets per game.

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home Games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter