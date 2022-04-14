KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Limited number of seats released for Game 1 of First Round Playoff series between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grizzlies Host the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on Saturday, April 16
by Memphis Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A limited number of Plaza and Pinnacle Level seats will be released tomorrow, April 15 at 11 a.m. CT during the Playoff Plaza Party, presented by Hennessy, for Game 1 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2022 First Round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies will host the Timberwolves at FedExForum for Game 1 on Saturday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. CT. Tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. CT the FedExForum Box Office or on grizzlies.com/memthis. There is a limit of four tickets per game. The Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs are presented by Orion and Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

A limited number of Terrace Level tickets are also still available for purchase. Tickets are available for purchase by going online to grizzlies.com/memthis. There is a limit of four tickets per game.

