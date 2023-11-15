Lakers defeat Grizzlies, 134-107, in In-Season Tournament Game

The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (2-9), 134-107, Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, as Memphis dropped to 0-3 in NBA In-Season Tournament group play.

Santi Aldama scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Grizzlies, while David Roddy followed with 17 points. Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman Sr. both added 15 points. Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard both departed mid-game with injuries.

D’Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 24 points shooting 6-of-8 from 3-point range, while Rui Hachimura tallied 23 points and knocked down 3-of-3 from 3-point range Anthony Davis scored 19 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. LeBron James and Austin Reaves each contributed 16 points to help the Lakers advance to 2-0 in West Group A play and improve to 5-0 at home.

Los Angeles shot 56 percent from the field and made a franchise-record tying 22 3-pointers on 35 attempts from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies were outrebounded by the Lakers 54-33 and held to 37 percent shooting.

The Lakers led 74-51 at halftime after shooting 11-of-20 from 3-point range.