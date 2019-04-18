Kyle Anderson medical update 4.18.19

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson underwent successful thoracic outlet decompression surgery on Wednesday to resolve right shoulder soreness and other affiliated symptoms. Anderson is expected to make a complete recovery and return to full basketball participation in advance of the Grizzlies’ 2019 training camp.

Anderson (6-9, 230) appeared in 43 games (40 starts) during the 2018-19 season, his first with the Grizzlies and fifth in the NBA, and averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.26 steals in 29.8 minutes while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.