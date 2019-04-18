KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Kyle Anderson #1 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 25, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Kyle Anderson medical update 4.18.19

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Apr 18, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson underwent successful thoracic outlet decompression surgery on Wednesday to resolve right shoulder soreness and other affiliated symptoms. Anderson is expected to make a complete recovery and return to full basketball participation in advance of the Grizzlies’ 2019 training camp.

Anderson (6-9, 230) appeared in 43 games (40 starts) during the 2018-19 season, his first with the Grizzlies and fifth in the NBA, and averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.26 steals in 29.8 minutes while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

Tags
Anderson, Kyle, Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

Anderson, Kyle

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter