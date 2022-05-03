Jaren Jackson Jr. nominated for 2021-22 season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente

Memphis, Tenn. — The NBA announced today that fan voting for the 2021-22 Season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente will begin today on social media at noon ET (11 a.m. CT) and conclude on Saturday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who won the monthly Community Assist Award in December, is among 10 NBA players nominated for this award. The season-long winner, selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, will be announced during the postseason.

The season-long award honors a player’s continued commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts and difference-making work over the course of the season. The winner will receive the award during a virtual presentation with team, league and Kaiser Permanente officials, and a $75,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on his behalf to an organization of his choosing to commemorate the league’s 75th anniversary season. Jackson Jr. has chosen the Hattlioo Theater in Memphis to receive the donation should he win. The Hattiloo Theater, founded in 2006, is the only freestanding Black repertory theater in five surrounding states.

During the 2021 holiday season, Jackson Jr. launched his first-ever social media fundraising campaign, “Much Required,” on Giving Tuesday to support young Memphians. With an initial $150,000 personal contribution, he raised nearly $200,000 in one day to support five local youth organizations: ArtsMemphis, Girls Inc. of Memphis, Memphis Slim House, Vance Avenue Youth Development Center and Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. Additionally, Jackson Jr. assisted 13 families in eliminating overdue housing and utility bills around the holidays, giving each family more than $500 dollars. To accomplish this, Jackson Jr. worked closely with the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA), whose mission is to support the independence of vulnerable seniors and families in crisis through high-impact programs.

Since arriving in Memphis, a city with a profound history in civil rights, Jackson Jr. has found meaningful ways to encourage people in his local community to create positive change. To help increase awareness for election participation, he made a PSA to encourage eligible voters through the message that “every election matters, every vote matters, and every voter matters,” and continues to annually highlight why voting and using one’s voice is critical to improving their communities. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson Jr. used his platform to raise awareness around the importance of vaccinations and was one of the first players to support the City of Memphis and Shelby County’s #MASKUPMEMPHIS campaign, which provides face masks to those in underserved communities, specifically those in Black and Brown communities. He is also an inaugural co-chair of the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, a development and mentorship program to provide resources and a platform to champion the next generation of leaders, and an annual supporter of the Memphis Grizzlies Grizz Ticket Assist program, donating more than 800 tickets this season to allow underserved youth to attend a game.

Fans can now vote for their preferred season-long award nominee via Jebbit, a mobile platform specializing in data collection, where they can view and select videos highlighting each player’s impact. They are also able to vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #JarenJacksonJr). Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted onTwitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities, and honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece.

To learn more about the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit https://communityassist.nba.com/.

