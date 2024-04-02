Jackson Jr.’s 40-point game help Grizzlies rally past Pistons.

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 1: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 1, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. ( Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images )

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 40 points to help the Memphis Grizzlies (25-50) defeat the Detroit Pistons (13-62) 110-108 Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jaren Jackson Jr. shot 12-of-14 from the free throw line, setting a career high for free throws made, to go along with seven rebounds and five stocks. Luke Kennard contributed 19 points and eight assists. Brandon Clarke scored a season-high 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Cade Cunningham paced the Pistons with 36 points. Jaden Ivey scored 20 points. Chimezie Metu tallied 17 points and eight rebounds. James Wiseman registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Detroit went on an 18-5 to conclude the first half and led 57-44 at the intermission, but Jackson Jr. scored 21 points in the third quarter, and Clarke and Kennard fueled a 12-0 run to give Memphis a seven-point lead with 6:18 left in the game. Memphis led by two with 11 seconds remaining and forced Cunningham into a missed jumper at the buzzer to complete the comeback.