Ja Morant honored as Male Professional Athlete of the Year by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Memphis, Tenn. – The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame today announced that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been named Male Professional Athlete of the Year as part of the 2021 honorees for its Achievement Awards. The awards will be formally presented as part of a statewide television special the weekend of June 26.

The 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year, Morant has started all 130 of his regular season games and has averaged 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists since he was drafted second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft following his sophomore year at Murray State University.

Morant, 21, has led the Grizzlies in scoring and assists in each of his two professional seasons and is one of only six players in NBA history under the age of 22 to hold career averages of at least 18 points and seven assists (Luka Doncic, Allen Iverson, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Trae Young).

A unanimous selection to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Team and a two-time selection to the NBA Rising Stars as part of NBA All-Star Weekend, Morant led all first- and second-year players this season with 7.4 assists per game, which ranked eighth in the NBA.

