Holiday Packs and Cyber Monday specials make great gifts for every Grizzlies fan

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced two new Holiday Packs and a Cyber Monday ticket promotion, giving fans the most affordable way to see their favorite team this holiday season.

This year’s six-game Naughty and Nice Holiday Packs feature the best matchups and giveaways of the season. As part of an early Black Friday deal, Grizzlies fans who purchase their holiday packs today thru Nov. 26 will receive a free game-- Dec. 8 vs. the Dallas Mavericks -- added to their holiday pack for a total of seven games.

The Naughty Pack features Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and the return of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 28. Grizzlies fans who purchase the Naughty Pack can grab a Grizz Sleep Mask on Friday, Jan. 14 vs. the Mavericks, a Pet Leash on Wednesday, Mar. 23 vs. the Nets and a Fan Art Poster on Saturday, Apr. 9 vs. the Pelicans.

The annual MLK Day Celebration Game on Monday, Jan. 17 vs. the Chicago Bulls, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks are both included in the Nice Pack. Giveaways include the Grizzlies Tech Suit Hoodie on Tuesday, Jan. 11 vs. the Warriors, Grizzlies Shoelaces on Saturday, Mar. 26 vs. the Bucks and a Fan Art Poster on Sunday, Apr. 10 vs. the Celtics.

The Grizzlies Holiday Packs will be available for purchase beginning today for Pinnacle and Terrace Levels. Holiday Packs start at just $120 per pack. Fans can call (901) 888-HOOP or go online to grizzlies.com/packs to purchase theirs this holiday season.

In addition, the Grizzlies are offering a two-day Cyber Monday sale. Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, select tickets for all December home games are up to 65% off, and as low as $5 while supplies last. For two days only, fans will have the opportunity to choose from nine December home matchups including the jersey retirement of Zach Randolph on Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. the Rockets, Dec. 29, against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Year's Eve game (Friday, Dec. 31) vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Tickets for this limited time offer are available for purchase online only at ticketmaster.com.

Furthermore, fans looking to gear up for the holiday season will find deals on select Grizzlies merchandise. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28, Grizz Nation will be to stop by the Grizzlies Den and find select t-shirts for $17.99 and hoodies for $34.99. The Grizzlies Den, a Fanatics Experience, is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

For more details on the Holiday Packs and Cyber Monday Ticket Promotions, or call (901) 888-HOOP. Starting at just $10, single game tickets for all Grizzlies regular season are on sale now and available for purchase at ticketmaster.com, grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. Season Tickets are the best way to guarantee seats to the top matchups at the lowest prices all season long.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).