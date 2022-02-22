KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

HBCU Night with the Memphis Grizzlies starts with pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum on Monday, February 28, from 5-7 p.m.

100 Pfizer-Biotech Doses Available for Eligible Persons Aged 5 and Older; Vaccine Recipients Each Receive Two Tickets to That Night’s Game
by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Feb 22, 2022

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies, in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), announced today a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum (adjacent to FedExForum) on Monday, Feb. 28, from 5-7 p.m. There will be 100 doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible persons aged 5 and older. Vaccine recipients at the event will each receive two Terrace Level tickets for that night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, which is also HBCU Night, a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the game. Tickets will be distributed on-site once the vaccine has been administered.

The SCHD will offer first, second and third or “booster” doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the event. No appointment is required. Teens 12–17 years old may get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster if it has been at least 5 months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series (dose 1 and 2). Children younger than 11 are not currently eligible to receive COVID-19 booster doses.

Eligible persons receiving a second or a booster dose should bring their CDC vaccination card. SCHD staff will be onsite to do replacement cards if needed.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home Games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter