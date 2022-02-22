HBCU Night with the Memphis Grizzlies starts with pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum on Monday, February 28, from 5-7 p.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies, in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), announced today a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum (adjacent to FedExForum) on Monday, Feb. 28, from 5-7 p.m. There will be 100 doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible persons aged 5 and older. Vaccine recipients at the event will each receive two Terrace Level tickets for that night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, which is also HBCU Night, a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities throughout the game. Tickets will be distributed on-site once the vaccine has been administered.

The SCHD will offer first, second and third or “booster” doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the event. No appointment is required. Teens 12–17 years old may get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster if it has been at least 5 months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series (dose 1 and 2). Children younger than 11 are not currently eligible to receive COVID-19 booster doses.

Eligible persons receiving a second or a booster dose should bring their CDC vaccination card. SCHD staff will be onsite to do replacement cards if needed.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).