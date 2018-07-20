Grizzlies waive Myke Henry

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team waived guard/forward Myke Henry.

Henry (6-6, 226) came off the bench in 20 games as a rookie for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.55 steals in 18.9 minutes after being signed to a two-way contract on January 13. The 25-year-old also competed in the NBA G League for the Oklahoma City Blue and Memphis Hustle, seeing action in 38 games (one start) and averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.55 steals in 28.3 minutes.

A native of Chicago, Henry went undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft following his senior season at DePaul.

