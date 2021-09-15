Grizzlies waive Marc Gasol

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived center Marc Gasol. Gasol was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Los Angeles Lakers with a 2024 second round draft pick for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin (57th overall in 2016) on Sept. 10.

Gasol (7-1, 255) holds regular season career averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.2 minutes in 891 games (866 starts) over 13 seasons with the Grizzlies, Raptors and Lakers. During his 11 seasons in Memphis (2008-19), Gasol was a three-time NBA All-Star (2012, 2015, 2017), a two-time All-NBA selection (First Team in 2014-15, Second Team in 2012-13), and the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The Barcelona, Spain, native led the Grizzlies to seven consecutive playoff appearances (2011-17), including a trip to the 2013 Western Conference Finals.