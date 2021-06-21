Grizzlies to participate in 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will compete in the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League, a four-team, six-game round-robin showcase to be held on Aug. 3, 4 and 6 at Vivint Arena.

The Grizzlies will join the San Antonio Spurs and two squads from the host Utah Jazz in the event. Each team will play three games as part of daily doubleheaders on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT.

The Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters.

Tickets for the Salt Lake City Summer League will go on sale June 23. Three-day passes for all six games start at $18. One-day passes will go on sale at a later date and will provide access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com or through the Utah Jazz mobile app.

The schedule of games, radio/TV broadcast details and team rosters will be announced at a later date. The NBA Draft Lottery is June 22, and the NBA Draft is July 29.

The Grizzlies also will play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 on Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams will play five games apiece during the 10-day, 75-game event.