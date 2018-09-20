Grizzlies to host ‘Suit Up For St. Jude’ 17th Annual Grizz Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 15

The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up to celebrate the start of the 2018-19 season with ‘Suit Up for St. Jude,’ the 17th Annual Grizz Luncheon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies fans can experience a new twist on an annual tradition as this year’s luncheon will put Grizzlies players on the fashion runway alongside our friends from St. Jude. As players and coaches suit-up for St. Jude, fans will have the chance to welcome back the entire team while catching up with them about the upcoming season. Gary Goin and the Memphis Grizzlies House Band will also be in attendance with music and live performances.

Individual tickets are $75 with tables available for $650 for 10 seats, a savings of $100. For $2,500, businesses and fans alike can purchase a table that will allow them to sit and talk hoops with players, coaches and executives, providing a level of access that can’t be found elsewhere. Tickets can be purchased HERE. Luncheon attendees will also have the chance to take part in the silent and live auctions held throughout the event featuring unique memorabilia and fan experiences. All proceeds from the luncheon, including the live and silent auctions, will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Doors open at 11 a.m. followed by the event program and lunch from 11:30 a.m.– 1:30 p.m. Tables will go fast, so fans are encouraged to reserve a spot today. ‘Suit Up for St. Jude’ Grizz Luncheon is presented in association with Mercury Printing.

All fans are encouraged to download the Grizzlies auction platform on their mobile devices by searching ‘Handbid’ in the iTunes store or in Google Play. Through the Handbid app, fans will be able to bid on one-of-a-kind Grizzlies items and experiences directly from their phones, even if they are unable to attend the Grizz Luncheon.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Grizzlies' Handbid overview page or call (901) 888-HOOP.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 29 at 11 a.m. and are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).