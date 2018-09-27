Grizzlies to host two fall break game-day clinics presented by Nike on Friday, October 12 at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies will host two Youth Basketball Fall Break Game-Day Clinics presented by Nike on Friday, October 12 on the FedExForum main court. The first session will run from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. for girls and boys ages 6-11 while youth ages 12-17 will take the court for the second session from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Young athletes will have the opportunity to develop their shooting, dribbling and defensive skills and get the chance to train on the team’s newly designed home court. Each registered attendee will also receive two game tickets to the Grizzlies vs. Rockets preseason matchup at 7 p.m. that same day as well as two tickets to the Grizzlies’ Home Opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 19. For just $75, attendees will receive instruction led by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff, a Nike T-shirt and the opportunity to watch their favorite players like Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Dillon Brooks warm up before staying for the 7 p.m. tip-off of the Grizzlies vs. Rockets game.

Limited clinic spots are available. To register online, go to grizzlies.com/youthbasketball.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets, 22-, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets go on sale this Saturday, September 29 at 11 a.m. and are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).