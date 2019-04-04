Grizzlies to host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by American Home Shield on Wednesday, April 10 against the Golden State Warriors

At the team’s final game of its 18th regular season in Memphis, the Memphis Grizzlies will host its annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by American Home Shield, on Wednesday, April 10 when the team faces the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors. All fans in attendance will receive a free Grizzlies team poster. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Fans still have time to take advantage of the Grizzlies Fan Appreciation Sale, courtesy of American Home Shield, which lasts through midnight tomorrow, April 5, and includes the ability to purchase select Terrace Level tickets starting at just $15 and save up to 40% on select Pinnacle Level tickets. Grizz Nation is also encouraged to stock up on team gear and memorabilia for the offseason, with fans receiving 25% off all products in the Grizz Den (exclusions do apply).

Before the game, Garry Goin and the Memphis Grizzlies House Band will perform on the plaza outside of FedExForum, with other outdoor and concourse activities including sign and tattoo making, a terrace level DJ and meet and greet opportunities with Grizzlies Live Entertainers. Throughout the night, American Home Shield will randomly select fans for a chance to win free services.

Those in attendance will be treated to a variety of entertaining performances throughout the night, including a halftime performance by legendary NBA act, Quick Change. Additional performances will be made by Grizz Girls, Grizzline and collaboration performances with the Grannies & Grandpas featuring the Blue Bunch, as well as with Claw Crew featuring the Beale Street Flippers. Memphis native and NBC’s The Voice semifinalist Reagan Strange will sing the national anthem.

During a postgame presentation, the team will continue its tradition in which all players will give authentic, game-worn jerseys off their back to select MVPs. Each player will personally autograph the collectible jersey for the winning fans as a showing of appreciation for their support during the 2018-19 regular season.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2018/19 season may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).