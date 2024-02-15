Grizzlies snap nine-game skid against Rockets, 121-113

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-36) defeated the Houston Rockets (24-30), 121-113, Wednesday at FedExForum to snap a nine-game losing streak.

GG Jackson II led the Grizzlies with 20 points and a career-high tying nine rebounds off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 18 points, and Luke Kennard added 17 points. Lamar Stevens registered season highs with 14 points and eight rebounds, the second time in as many games since joining the Grizzlies that Stevens has set season bests in points and rebounds. Jordan Goodwin, who signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies Tuesday, scored 10 points in his Memphis debut.

Amen Thompson (19 points, career-high 12 rebounds) and Dillion Brooks (19 points, season-high 10 rebounds) both posted a double-double. Alperen Sengun and Aaron Holiday also contributed 19 points apiece for the Rockets, who were denied their first four-game season series sweep of the Grizzlies since the 2009-10 season.

Memphis outscored Houston 36-21 in the first quarter, tying its highest first-quarter scoring total of the season and setting a first-quarter season high with eight 3-pointers. The Grizzlies’ first 18 points of the game came on 3-point makes. Memphis extended its lead to as many as 23 points during the second quarter and led 58-49 at the half.

The Rockets chipped away at the deficit in the second half and eventually grabbed an 88-87 lead with 10:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies mounted a 17-5 run to regain a double-digit lead with 3:42 remaining. Houston came within five during the final minute, but the Grizzlies scored six unanswered points on free throws made by Kennard, Stevens and Vince Williams Jr. to finish the game.

Memphis’ bench combined for 57 points. The Grizzlies shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range to counteract a 25-10 Houston advantage in second chance points.

The Grizzlies play their final game before the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Bucks the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, Feb 15. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on TNT.