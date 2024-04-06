featured-image
MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 2: Timmy Allen #4 of the Memphis Hustle poses for a portrait during the 2023-24 G League Content Road Show on February 2, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

GRIZZLIES SIGN TIMMY ALLEN TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

Memphis Grizzlies
April 6, 20246:44 PM CDT

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Timmy Allen to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Allen will wear jersey #0 for the Grizzlies.

Allen (6-6, 210) appeared in 46 games (18 starts) for the Memphis Hustle during the NBA G League Showcase Cup and regular season and averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.4 minutes.

Unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old Arizona native was named to the 2021-22 All-Big 12 Second Team as a senior at Texas.

