GRIZZLIES SIGN TIMMY ALLEN TO 10-DAY CONTRACT

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Timmy Allen to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. Allen will wear jersey #0 for the Grizzlies.
Allen (6-6, 210) appeared in 46 games (18 starts) for the Memphis Hustle during the NBA G League Showcase Cup and regular season and averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.4 minutes.
Unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old Arizona native was named to the 2021-22 All-Big 12 Second Team as a senior at Texas.