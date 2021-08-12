Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie to two-way contract

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward/center Killian Tillie to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tillie (6-10, 220), who has averaged 14.5 points in 22.4 minutes through Memphis’ first two games of MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas, appeared in 18 games (one start) as a rookie for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.1 minutes. The 23-year-old signed his first two-way contract with the team on Nov. 24, 2020, after going unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, native was named to the 2019-20 All-West Coast Conference First Team as a senior at Gonzaga University and helped guide the Bulldogs to the 2017 NCAA Championship Game as a freshman. He shot at least 40 percent from 3-point range in all four years at Gonzaga and left the program with a career 3-point percentage of 44.4 percent.