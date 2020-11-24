Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie and Sean McDermott to two-way contracts

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Sean McDermott to two-way contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Tillie (6-10, 220) started all 24 of his appearances last season for Gonzaga University and averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.00 steals in 24.6 minutes while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from 3-point range and 72.6 percent from the free throw line. Tillie was selected to the All-West Coast Conference First Team and was named a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

A native of Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, Tillie appeared in 108 games (59 starts) during his four-year collegiate career at Gonzaga and averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.3 minutes, shooting at least 40 percent from 3-point range in all four seasons and finishing his career with a mark of 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 22-year-old helped guide the Bulldogs to the 2017 NCAA Championship Game as a freshman and teamed with Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke at Gonzaga during their 2018-19 junior seasons.

McDermott (6-6, 195) started all 31 games last season for Butler University and averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 32.9 minutes while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from 3-point range and 86.8 percent from the free throw line. He ranked second on the Bulldogs in both scoring and rebounding and led the team in 3-pointers (65) and free throw percentage.

A native of Anderson, Ind., McDermott appeared in 125 games (80 starts) over his four-year collegiate career and averaged 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24.0 minutes while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from 3-point range and 82.4 percent from the free throw line for the Bulldogs. Undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old left Butler ranked seventh in program history in 3-pointers made (200).