Grizzlies sign Jaylen Nowell to second 10-day contract

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 26: Jaylen Nowell #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 26, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images )

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed guard Jaylen Nowell to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nowell (6-4, 201) has appeared in five games (one start) since initially signing a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Nov. 24 and has averaged 6.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.8 minutes. The 24-year-old scored a season-high 19 points off the bench in a road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1.