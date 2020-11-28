Grizzlies sign Jahlil Tripp

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team signed guard Jahlil Tripp. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tripp (6-5, 215) was named the 2019-20 West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year after starting all 33 games and averaging 16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.48 steals in 30.6 minutes as a senior at Pacific University. The 23-year-old was selected All-WCC First Team after leading the conference in rebounds (294) and scored a career-high 39 points in a quadruple-overtime win on Jan. 4, 2020 vs. Saint Mary’s.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Tripp appeared in 97 games (96 starts) and averaged 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.53 steals in 31.8 minutes in three years (2017-20) at Pacific. He played his freshman year (2016-17) at South Plains College (JUCO), where he was selected to the All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference First Team.