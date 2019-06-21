Grizzlies select Ja Morant with second overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies tonight announced that the team selected Murray State University guard Ja Morant (Jah mo-RANT) with the second overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Grizzlies will introduce Morant at a press conference at 2 p.m. tomorrow, June 21 in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum.

Named the 2018-19 Lute Olsen National Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner as the nation’s top point guard, Morant (6-3, 175) led Murray State to a 28-5 record and the 2019 Ohio Valley Tournament championship as a sophomore last season. The 19-year-old started all of his 33 games for the Racers last season and averaged 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.76 steals in 36.6 minutes, leading all Division I players in assists and ranking seventh in scoring. Morant became the first player to average at least 20 points and 10 assists in a season since the NCAA officially began counting assists in 1983-84.

The consensus 2018-19 All-America First Team selection guided Murray State to the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament and posted the ninth triple-double in NCAA Tournament history with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in a first-round victory over Marquette. It marked Morant’s third triple-double of the season, which led all Division I players.

Morant, who shot 49.9 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from three-point range and 81.3 percent from the free throw line, recorded 331 assists in 2018-19, which is the sixth most in NCAA history in a single season. His 18 assists on Jan. 10, 2019 vs. UT Martin were the most by any Division I player last season.

A native of Dalzell, South Carolina, Morant started all of his 65 games over two years at Murray State and averaged 18.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.35 steals in 35.3 minutes.

