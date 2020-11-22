Grizzlies re-sign De'Anthony Melton to multi-year contract

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has re-signed guard De’Anthony Melton to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Melton (6-2 ¼, 200) competed in 60 games (eight starts) last season, his second in the NBA, and averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a team-high 1.28 steals in 19.5 minutes for the Grizzlies, who acquired him from the Phoenix Suns via trade on July 7, 2019. Melton ranked 28th among NBA league leaders in steals per game and was the only player in the Top 30 to start fewer than 10 contests. In addition, the 22-year-old ranked third among qualifying NBA players in steals per 36 minutes (2.37) and sixth in the NBA in percentage of team’s steals (35.3).

The Grizzlies will return one of the team’s most impactful players from last season in terms of on-court net rating. Memphis outscored opponents by 5.1 points per 100 possessions with Melton on the court, the highest mark on the team among players with at least 15 appearances.

Selected by the Houston Rockets with the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Melton has appeared in 110 games (39 starts) over his two-year NBA career with the Suns and Grizzlies and holds career averages of 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.32 steals in 19.5 minutes. The North Hollywood, Calif., native also has appeared in eight NBA G League games, including two last season with the Memphis Hustle.