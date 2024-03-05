Grizzlies rally past Nets, 106-102, for Taylor Jenkins 200th win

The Memphis Grizzlies (21-41) defeated the Brooklyn Nets (24-37) 106-102, to earn Taylor Jenkins’ 200th regular season career win Monday at Barclays Center.

Luke Kennard led the Grizzlies with a season-high 25 points, including 6-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line, and seven assists. Jake LaRavia registered his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Lamar Stevens finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Nic Claxton paced the Nets with 21 points and six rebounds. Cameron Johnson added 18 points. Mikal Bridges contributed 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV both scored 13 points apiece.

The game was tied at 88 with 8:41 left in regulation before Memphis scored the next six points with two baskets made by Stevens followed by Kennard to grab a 94-88 lead. Claxton scored the next basket for Brooklyn before Vince Williams Jr. knocked two and Kennard drained his sixth 3-pointer.

During the final 44 seconds the Nets scored six points from free throws and the Grizzlies scored five. Kennard knocked down the final free throw for Memphis with seven seconds left to extend the Grizzlies’ lead to four and snap Memphis’ five-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies outrebounded the Nets 51-33 and scored 25 second chance points.