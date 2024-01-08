Grizzlies outlast Suns, 121-115

Playing without Ja Morant on the road against one of the hottest teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies (13-23) rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Phoenix Suns (19-17), 121-115, in their third and final matchup of the season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded his third double-double of the season with 28 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists to lead the Grizzlies. Marcus Smart netted 25 points, eight assists and three steals. Desmond Bane finished with 23 points, and Vince Williams Jr. posted a career-high 19 points to contribute to the team’s 36 bench points.

Devin Booker paced the Suns with 24 points and eight assists but scored only three in the final quarter. Kevin Durant registered his seventh double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Jusuf Nurkic posted his 10th double-double with 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Phoenix led 97-86 entering the fourth quarter but missed eight of its nine shots to start the final frame, while Memphis went on a 12-3 run to grab a two-point lead with 8:08 left in regulation. After Durant’s jumper put the Suns up 114-112, the Grizzlies reeled off seven straight points to take a five-point lead with 18.3 seconds remaining. The Suns were held without a field goal following Durant’s basket with 2:49 on the clock.

Williams Jr. blocked a layup attempt by Nurkic that would have pulled the Suns within one with just under a minute remaining. Bane made all four of his free throw attempts down the stretch.

The win gave the Grizzlies their league-leading seventh victory this season when trailing entering the fourth quarter.

Memphis held Phoenix, the league’s seventh-best 3-point shooting team entering the game, to 28.6 percent from long range.