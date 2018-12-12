Grizzlies medical update 12.12.18

The Memphis Grizzlies today provided medical updates for Dillon Brooks, Jevon Carter, Chandler Parsons and Yuta Watanabe.

Brooks remains on schedule in his recovery from a grade II MCL sprain of the left knee sustained on Nov. 10. Brooks is expected to return by the end of this month.

Carter is recovering from right knee soreness and is expected to return to basketball activities within the next week.

Parsons continues to progress in his recovery from right knee soreness. Another update will be provided within two weeks.

Watanabe is progressing through the NBA’s concussion protocol and is expected to return to basketball activities within the next week.