Grizzlies make 23 3-pointers, defeat Lakers 127-113

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) made a season-high 23 3-pointers to begin their three-game road trip with a 127-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (17-19), 127-113, Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Memphis Grizzlies with 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Marcus Smart registered season highs with 29 points and eight 3-pointers. Desmond Bane notched his second double-double of the season with 24 points and a career-high 13 assists. Ja Morant totaled 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ziaire Williams added 15 points off the bench.

Memphis’ 23 3-pointers tied the second-most in franchise history and the Grizzlies’ most ever in a road game. The starting lineup, which made 21 of those 3s, combined for 111 points, which matched the club record for a starting unit.

LeBron James scored 32 points, while Anthony Davis finished with 31 for the Lakers, who lost their fourth straight and fell for the 10th time in their last 13 games. Austin Reaves posted his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 assists.

The teams were knotted at 94 entering the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies’ long-range shooting allowed them to pull away with a 24-10 run to end the game. Smart put on the finishing touches with his eighth 3-pointer, which gave Memphis a 122-111 lead, with 2:44 remaining. The Lakers missed their final six shot attempts.

Memphis shot 51 percent from 3-point range while holding Los Angeles to 35 percent and outrebounded the Lakers 44-35.