Grizzlies lose to Mavericks, 125-110

Luka Doncic triple-doubled to help the Dallas Mavericks (3-0) stay undefeated with a 125-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies Monday at FedExForum.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. both scored 30 points to lead the Grizzlies. Marcus Smart tallied 23 points and nine assists for Memphis, which dropped to 0-3 at home with a number of rotation players sidelined due to injury.

Doncic posted 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his 58th career triple-double, while Derrick Jones Jr. scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Tim Hardaway Jr. secured 21 points off the bench, helping the Mavericks’ second unit total 39 points.

Dallas made 23 3-pointers, tying the second most 3s ever made by a Grizzlies opponent, and shot 48.9 percent from beyond the arc. Doncic shot 6-of-12 from 3-point range, while Jones Jr. shot 4-of-6. Three of Grant Williams’ four treys came in the first quarter.

Memphis scored 11 straight points in the fourth quarter as part of a rally that cut a 17-point deficit to four, but Dallas answered with the next seven points to extend its lead back to double digits.