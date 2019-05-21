Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named to 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team

The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. was named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Michigan State University, Jackson Jr. ranked second among qualified rookies in blocks per game (1.41) and averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.1 minutes while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from three-point range and 76.6 percent from the free throw line over 58 appearances (56 starts) for the Grizzlies.

The 19-year-old, who was the second-youngest player in the league this season, became the first rookie in NBA history to accumulate at least 50 three-pointers, 50 steals and 50 blocks while shooting at least 50 percent from the field. He competed for Team USA in the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge as part of NBA All-Star Weekend and recorded 10 points and six rebounds in the event.

Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 36 points on Nov. 30 at Brooklyn, becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history (at 19 years, 76 days old) to score at least 35 points in a single game behind only LeBron James and Kevin Durant. He is the seventh player in franchise history to earn All-Rookie First Team honors (O.J. Mayo in 2008-09, Rudy Gay in 2006-07, Shane Battier and Pau Gasol in 2001-02, Mike Bibby in 1998-99, Shareef Abdur-Rahim in 1996-97).

The other four members of the 2018-19 All-Rookie First Team are Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Dončić, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

This marks the first time since the 1984-85 season that the top five picks in the previous NBA Draft have all been selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team (there was no All-Rookie Second Team that season). Thirty-four years ago, the NBA All-Rookie Team honorees were Hakeem Olajuwon (No. 1), Sam Bowie (No. 2), Michael Jordan (No. 3), Sam Perkins (No. 4) and Charles Barkley (No. 5).

The 2018-19 All-Rookie Second Team consists of Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter.

A global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters selected five players for the First Team and five players for the Second Team regardless of position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.

