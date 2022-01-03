Grizzlies’ Ja Morant named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Memphis, Tenn. – The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. This marks the first career Player of the Week Award for Morant and the 11th for the franchise.

Morant helped guide the Grizzlies to a 3-0 week with averages of 34.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.33 steals in 34.0 minutes while shooting 55.7% from the field (39-70 FG) and 80.0% from 3-point range (12-15 3P) in victories over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. The 6-2 ½ guard scored at least 30 points in all three games, a career-high streak that also has tied the franchise record, and led all West players in points in the paint (17.3) this week.

The 22-year-old began the week by scoring 33 points (14-25 FG, 3-5 3P, 2-4 FT), including the game-winning basket with 0.5 seconds remaining, in a 114-113 road win on Dec. 27 at Phoenix, his third career game-winning field goal with under two seconds left in the fourth quarter or overtime. He followed with a season-high 41 points (13-27 FG, 6-7 3P, 9-12 FT) and 10 rebounds in a 104-99 win on Dec. 29 against the Lakers, setting a career high for 3-pointers made and becoming the first player in franchise history to record multiple 40-point performances in a single regular season. He finished the week with 30 points (12-18 FG, 3-3 3P, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and eight assists on Dec. 31 vs. San Antonio.

Morant has started all 25 of his appearances this season, his third with the Grizzlies, and is averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.48 steals in 32.4 minutes while shooting 48.5% from the field, 40.0% from 3-point range and 77.7% from the free throw line. Memphis has won 14 of its last 18 games, including its last four in a row, and leads the Southwest Division with a 23-14 record (fourth in the Western Conference).

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.