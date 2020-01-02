Grizzlies’ Ja Morant named Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December

The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was named the Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December. Morant, who won the conference’s top rookie honor for games played in October/November, is the first player in franchise history to earn consecutive Rookie of the Month awards.

The second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant led all qualifying rookies in December in scoring average (15.5 points) and assists per game (6.5) and posted shooting percentages of 48.5 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three-point range and 83.7 percent from the free throw line. Memphis posted a 7-4 record in Morant’s 11 December appearances (all starts).

Morant scored at least 20 points three times during December (leading all West rookies and tied for the most among NBA rookies). He compiled 26 points and seven assists in a road win on Dec. 9 at Golden State, recorded his fourth double-double with 20 points and 10 assists in a home victory over Miami on Dec. 16, and registered 22 points and seven assists on Dec. 18 at Oklahoma City. He also tied a season high with 11 assists on Dec. 20 at Cleveland.

A native of South Carolina, Morant leads all rookies this season in scoring average (17.4 points) and assists per game (6.5). He shares Rookie of the Month honors with Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, who also earned his second straight monthly honor for the Eastern Conference.

The first-year guard from Murray State University today ranked 10th among Western Conference guards in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star voting presented by Google.

