Grizzlies hold off Magic, 107-106, earn third consecutive win

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-27) extend their winning streak to three games after defeating the Orlando Magic (23-22), 107-106, on Friday night at FedExForum. Memphis improved to 8-5 in the month of January.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 30 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies. Ziaire Williams chipped in 17 points and tied his career-high with five assists off the bench. Luke Kennard tallied 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and a team-high six assists.

Paolo Banchero paced Orlando with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists. Wendell Carter Jr. notched 20 points and nine rebounds. Franz Wagner added 18 points for the Magic, who lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Banchero scored seven straight points in the fourth quarter to help Orlando rally from 11 points down and cut the lead to 105-103 with 2:54 remaining. Wagner’s free throws with 28.7 seconds remaining made the score 107-106. Orlando forced a shot clock violation on the next possession, but Joe Ingles’ potential game-winning 3-point attempt hit the back of the rim as the horn sounded.

Memphis recorded 30 assists, the team’s third straight game with at least 30 assists. It marked the team’s longest such streak since a three-game run in April 2023.

The Grizzlies travel to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Jan 29, at 2:30 p.m. CT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast and 92.9 FM ESPN.