“Grizzlies Garage Sale” benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced for this Saturday, August 28, from noon-4 p.m. at FedExForum

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced its next “Grizzlies Garage Sale”, which will take place this Saturday, Aug., 28, from noon-4 p.m. inside the Grand Lobby at FedExForum. This one-day only sale features autographed Grizzlies memorabilia, basketballs, sneakers, jerseys, novelty items, furniture and more from seasons past available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting the lifesaving work done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In accordance with the latest local health directive, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask.

Additionally, Lynnie’s Links & Drinks and Mempops will be available on the FedExForum plaza from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. MVP Season Ticket Members are welcomed to the Grizzlies Garage Sale starting at 11 a.m. for exclusive early access with their own dedicated checkout lanes. All attendees may enter through the FedExForum Grand Lobby. Free parking will be available in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage.

Cash will be accepted at the Grizzlies Garage Sale, though contactless transactions are preferred at each checkout lane. Guests will have the opportunity to scan their own cards or tap to pay with services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. On the FedExForum page within the official Grizzlies app, guests can also add funds to their mobile wallet for another tap-to-pay option. Shoppers are responsible for transport of each purchase.

