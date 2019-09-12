Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to make special appearance at Grizzlies Block Party presented by Mountain Dew Thursday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will make a special appearance at the Grizzlies Block Party presented by Mountain Dew this Thursday, September 12 at Ed Rice Community Center (2907 N Watkins St.). The block party will take place from 5 – 7 p.m., and Jackson will be on-site from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m

Grizzlies fans of all ages are invited to join Jackson at the first of three September block parties held throughout the Greater Memphis Area. Jackson will be signing autographs, taking photos and playing outdoor games with fans. In addition, Grizz Nation can enjoy an afternoon of field games, inflatables, music, giveaways, a three-point competition qualifier presented by MTN Dew and more. Those who register on-site for Grizzlies E-News will receive two free tickets to a Grizzlies preseason game at FedExForum.

Block Party Dates/Locations

Thursday, Sept 12 – Ed Rice Community Center (Frayser)

Thursday, Sept 19 – Bert Ferguson Community Center (Cordova)

Thursday, Sept 26 – Lester Community Center (Binghampton)

Saturday, October 5 – Open Practice / Fan Fest at Memphis University School (Downtown)



Note: Open Practice / Fan Fest will be a first look at 2019-20 Grizzlies, similar or identical to preceding block parties with All-Star Saturday Night skills contests and fan integration.

See Fan Fest 3pt Contest Official Rules.

Fans can purchase 22- and 10-Game Packs now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com/tickets.