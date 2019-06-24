Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo to coach top prospects at first Basketball Without Borders camp in Colombia

The National Basketball Association (NBA), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Colombian Basketball Federation (FCB) today announced that Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo will travel to Medellin, Colombia for the 10th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas camp to coach the top 64 boys and girls from 18 countries and territories across the Americas.

The camp will begin today and go through Thursday, June 27 at The Ivan de Bedout Coliseo in Medellin, marking the first time that the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Colombia. Caboclo, a former BWB camper, joins Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, former NBA player Carlos Arroyo (Puerto Rico), former WNBA player Ruth Riley (U.S.) and Colombian player Juan Palacios (Élan Chalon) to be among the coaches leading the campers.

Current NBA assistant coaches Zach Guthrie (Utah Jazz), Royal Ivey (New York Knicks), Keith Bogans (Westchester Knicks; G League), Dutch Gaitley (Charlotte Hornets), Daniel Santiago (Puerto Rico) and Dawn Smyth (Canada Basketball) will also serve as BWB Americas coaches. Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches; Australia) and Gersson Rosas (President of Basketball Operations, Minnesota Timberwolves; Colombia) will serve as camp directors, and Ernest Eugene (Orlando Magic) will serve as the camp’s athletic trainer.

BWB Americas will also include a Jr. NBA clinic with local youth in partnership with community organizations, which will highlight the power of sport to promote cultural understanding while teaching the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and the values of the game, including teamwork, integrity and respect. In addition, longtime former NBA official Eddie F. Rush will lead various development sessions with local FIBA referees and NBA and FIBA coaches will lead a coaching clinic for local coaches.

Nike, a BWB global partner since 2002, will outfit the campers and coaches with Nike apparel and footwear.

The NBA and FIBA have staged 58 BWB camps in 37 cities in 29 countries on six continents. BWB has hosted more than 3,400 participants from 129 countries and territories. More than 290 current and former NBA and WNBA players have joined more than 230 NBA team personnel from all 30 NBA teams, with 60 former BWB campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents.

