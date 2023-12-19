Grizzlies fall to Thunder, 116-97

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 18: Ziaire Williams #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 18, 2023 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. ( Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images )

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19), 116-97, at Paycom Center on Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and knocked down 13 of his 14 free throws attempts for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren contributed 17 points, seven blocks and six rebounds. Josh Giddey registered a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams led the Grizzlies with a season-high 19 points off the bench. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points. Jacob Gilyard posted 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range and seven assists.

Memphis opened the game with a six-point lead after Jackson Jr. and Gilyard knocked down a pair of 3s, but Oklahoma City finished the first quarter leading 34-26 after going on an 8-1 run with 2:19 left in the period. The Thunder led by 15 at the intermission, fueled by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 17-point half. The Thunder continued extending their lead to as many as 31 points in the second half.

Oklahoma City held Memphis to 13 points in the third quarter and 35 percent shooting. The Grizzlies shot 35.3 percent overall.