Grizzlies fall to Nets, 111-86

MEMPHIS, TN - February 26: Yuta Watanabe #18 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 26, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images )

The Brooklyn Nets (22-35) defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (20-38), 111-86, Monday at FedExForum. Brooklyn snapped a four-game losing streak and three-game road losing streak, giving Kevin Ollie his first NBA victory since he was named interim head coach during the All-Star break.

Dennis Schroder paced the Nets with 18 points and shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Cam Thomas tallied 14 points before exiting the game during the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury. Dorian Finney-Smith and Lonnie Walker IV scored 13 points apiece. Mikal Bridges added 11 points.

Seven Nets scored in double figures, including all five starters.

Lamar Stevens posted a season-high 17 points and team-high six rebounds off the bench to lead the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. netted 15 points. Luke Kennard finished with 11 points and Jake LaRavia followed with 10 points.

The Nets went on a 14-0 run with 3:44 left in the first half to grab a 25-point lead. Brooklyn led 60-44 at intermission and extended its lead to 30 in the second half.

Brooklyn held Memphis to a season-low scoring total, and the Grizzlies remained winless this season (0-13) when scoring under 100 points.

Brooklyn outscored Memphis 54-38 in points in the paint, 21-7 in second chance points and 26-9 in fast break points 26-9.