Grizzlies fall to Celtics in final minute, 102-100

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) came up short in the final minute against the Boston Celtics (11-2), 102-100 at FedExForum on Sunday.

Desmond Bane led all scorers with 30 points for the Grizzlies, while Santi Aldama notched a career-high 28 points and added 12 rebounds to tally consecutive double-doubles for the first time in his NBA career. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis tallied 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting and a season-high six blocks for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum followed with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Sam Hauser registered 15 points off five 3-pointers from the bench.

The Grizzlies and the Celtics battled back and forth throughout the game. Memphis trailed 56-53 at halftime and by three points entering the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer made by Bane capped an 8-0 run that gave Memphis a 100-98 lead with 1:48 remaining, but Porzingis provided the game-tying free throws and a go-ahead dunk with 1:01 left.

Boston missed a dunk in the final 10 seconds to set up a frenetic sequence to end the game. Aldama missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds. Ziaire Williams grabbed the rebound but was blocked by Porzingis at the buzzer, giving Boston the victory.

This matchup featured 18 lead changes and seven ties.