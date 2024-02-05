Grizzlies fall to Celtics, 131-91

The Boston Celtics (38-12) defeated the Memphis Grizzlies (18-32), 131-91, Sunday

at TD Garden.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored a career-high 19 points off the bench for the Grizzlies,

who had eight available players due to injury. GG Jackson II tallied 18 points and a

career-high seven rebounds in his first career start. David Roddy added 14 points

and eight rebounds. Jacob Gilyard added 13 points. Tosan Evbuomwan snared a

game-high 12 rebounds off the bench.

Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics 34 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points and eight rebounds and Derrick White

finished with 15 points.

The shorthanded Grizzlies went on a 7-0 run during the first quarter to cut an 11-

point Celtics lead down to four. Memphis trailed 46-44 with 4:55 left in the half, but

Boston closed the half on a 24-6 run to grab 70-50 lead at intermission. The final

margin was the Celtics’ largest lead of the game.

The Grizzlies end a two-game road trip against the New York Knicks at Madison

Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on