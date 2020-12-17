Grizzlies exercise 2021-22 contract options on Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Grayson Allen

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team exercised 2021-22 contract options on guard Ja Morant, forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr., forward Brandon Clarke and guard Grayson Allen.

Morant was named the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and received 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors after averaging 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 31.0 minutes in 67 games (all starts) last season. Selected by the Grizzlies with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old was chosen for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars as part of NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 alongside Jackson Jr. and Clarke.

Jackson Jr. has averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.51 blocks in 27.3 minutes in 115 games (113 starts) over two seasons since he was selected by Memphis with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old, who received 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team accolades, averaged 17.4 points and 1.61 blocks (10th in the NBA) during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring a career-high 43 points on Dec. 13, 2019, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Clarke appeared in 58 games (four starts) as a rookie last season and averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.4 minutes while shooting an NBA rookie-record 61.8 percent from the field (fourth in the NBA). Clarke, who was selected 21st overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team alongside Morant and finished fourth in the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year voting.

Allen has competed in 76 games (two starts) and has averaged 7.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.9 minutes for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies. Selected by Utah with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Allen appeared in 38 games as a reserve and averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.9 minutes while shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range last season, his first with the Grizzlies.