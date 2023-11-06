Grizzlies earn first victory, 112-100, over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 5: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 5, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) stormed back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) and earn their first victory of the season, 112-100 on Sunday at Moda Center.

Desmond Bane posted 30 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 27 points for the Grizzlies, who ended a three-game road trip and a two-game set with the Trail Blazers. Luke Kennard finished with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, to help contribute to the 31 bench points. Bismack Biyombo joined the starting lineup for the first time this season and finished with eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 27 points. Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon added 18 apiece.

Portland led 98-86 with 8:13 remaining in the game, but Memphis closed the game on a 26-2 run and scored the final 12 points after tying the game at 100 with 4:17 remaining. The Grizzlies held the Trail Blazers scoreless over the final 5:11.

The Grizzlies outscored the Trail Blazers 30-14 in the fourth quarter, shooting 76.5 percent in the final frame and limiting Portland to 20 percent from the field. Bane scored 13 points in the fourth to record his second straight 30-point performance.

Memphis outscored the Trail Blazers 52-34 in paint points and held them to 39 percent shooting from the field.