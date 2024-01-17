Grizzlies defeat Warriors, 116-107, on MLK Day

The Memphis Grizzlies (15-25) defeated the Golden State Warriors (18-22), 116-107, as the team hosted their 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game.

Vince Williams Jr. led the Grizzlies with a career-high 24 points and seven rebounds. GG Jackson II also posted a career-high with 23 points and six rebounds, his second consecutive game with at least 20 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points and a season-high tying four steals.

Stephen Curry tallied 26 points and eight assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga registered his second double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Andrew Wiggins finished with 16 points. Draymond Green returned from a league suspension and scored seven points, seven rebounds and four assists as a reserve.

Golden State led 86-79 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Memphis scored eight straight to take the lead and later went on an 11-2 run to take a 106-96 lead with 7:20 remaining. The Warriors were unable to get closer than eight points. Memphis outscored Golden State 31-21 during the final period.

Memphis’ second unit outscored Golden State’s bench 57-35 and all four Grizzlies bench players scored in the double-digits for the first time this season. The game featured 13 lead changes and 11 ties.

The Grizzlies will travel to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Jan 18, at 9 p.m. CT at Target Center, the first stop on their four-game road trip. The game will be broadcast on TNT and 92.9 FM ESPN.