Grizzlies defeat Pelicans 116-115 in OT; earn fourth consecutive win

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 26: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 26, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) defeated the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14), 116-115, to extend their winning streak to four on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Grizzlies lead the matchup against the Pelicans 2-1 this season.

Ja Morant led all scorers with 31 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Desmond Bane finished with 27 points and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. registered his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Smart added 13 points and a season-high five steals in his return after missing 17 games with a left foot sprain.

Memphis posted 17 blocks – including a career-high five from Xavier Tillman Sr. and a career-high tying three from Vince Williams Jr. – which set a franchise record for a road game.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Zion Williamson posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas also finished with a double-double scoring 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Memphis outscored New Orleans 36-23 in the fourth quarter to erase a 15-point third-quarter deficit and force overtime following a sequence that included video reviews of two plays in the final seconds of regulation.

The Grizzlies took their first lead since the second quarter on Smart’s three-point play with 3:18 remaining in overtime. Jackson Jr. later made consecutive baskets to put Memphis ahead by four, and Morant punctuated the 6-0 run with an alley-oop from Smart to give the Grizzlies a 115-109 lead with 13.7 seconds left.

Memphis recorded its second double-digit comeback win in New Orleans in a week. Morant’s game-winner on Dec. 19 brought the Grizzlies back from a 24-point deficit.